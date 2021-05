WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and West Monroe Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a woman accused of shoplifting from a local store.

Police and Deputies say she was a passenger in a truck pictured on the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Officials say if you know who this lady is, or recognize the truck, you are urged to call Detective Chad Grubbs at 318-397-6512.