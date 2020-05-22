Two juveniles arrested in connection to Frenchman’s Bend vehicle burglaries

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two juveniles in connection to recent vehicle burglaries and a vehicle theft in Frenchman’s Bend.

According to OPSO, the two suspects took several items including cash from vehicles and allegedly stole a vehicle as well.

Both juveniles have been placed into the Green Oaks Detention Center. One is charged with Simple Burglary of a Vehicle and Motor Vehicle Theft. The second suspect is charged with 2 counts of Simple Burglary and one count of Motor Vehicle Theft.

Their identities are not being released due to their juvenile status.

OPSO says that the investigation is ongoing.

