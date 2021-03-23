Two juveniles arrested in connection to a vacant building fire in Wisner

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — Two young boys were arrested by the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) after setting fire to a vacant building that affected nearby homes.

According to SFM, the incident happened the afternoon of March 21, 2021. The Wisner Volunteer Fire Department was called to a commercial structure fire at an old agricultural building that was part of an abandoned school campus in the 100 block of School Street.

The fire caused damage to not only the vacant building but also to nearby homes that had multiple people inside at the time.

After assessing the scene, deputies determined that the fire was intentionally set. The deputies also determined through witness statements that two juveniles boys, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were seen running from the building.

With assistance from the Wisner Police Department, the SFM was able to identify and find the two juveniles. Those two juveniles had been seen on the property on two previous days and were told to leave and not to return by police.

During an interview with the juveniles, one admitted to their involvement with the fire.

Both juveniles were charged with Aggravated Arson and then released to their parents.