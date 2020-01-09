Two juveniles arrested, accused of stealing several firearms from vehicles

WEST MONROE, La. — The investigation into several recent vehicle burglaries in Ouachita Parish has resulted in two juveniles being arrested.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested and booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center on burglary charges.

Officials say several firearms that were taken during the burglaries have been recovered and the recovery of more stolen property is expected.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible.

