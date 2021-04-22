Two couples arrested, accused of stealing several hundreds of gallons of gas from a local business

MONROE, La. — Two couples in Monroe have been arrested after being accused of stealing several hundreds of gallons of gasoline from a local business.

According to arrest reports, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to R2 Rentals in the 8600 block of Millhaven Road after the owner reported that hundreds of gallons of gasoline had been stolen from his personally owned tank.

Deputies with OPSO began combing through surveillance footage of the suspects. The owner of the business was able to identify two of the suspects as Jean Lee Taylor and Jazmine Stroud, two former employees.

Arrest reports say while investigators were conducting undercover surveillance, they were able to catch Taylor and Stroud trying to steal gas again. They were also able to identify two more suspects as Lakenya Vaughns and Shameka Walker, the girlfriends of Taylor and Stroud. All four were then taken into custody.

During an interview, Walker allegedly admitted that she and the others were all involved and have been stealing gas since Taylor and Stroud were fired from their job.

The owner of the gas tank told investigators that approximately 700 gallons went missing over the past month, totaling approximately $1,800.

All four were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, each on one count of Felony Theft.