Two corrections officers in Louisiana facing excessive force charges

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – Separate investigations have led to the arrest of two Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officers.

Jared Ribuldo, 34, of Luling, La. and Vera Chester, 50, of Hammond are accused of using “excessive force when handling offenders.”



Images courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office

While the misconduct investigations were ongoing, Ribuldo and Chester were put on administrative leave.

Both no longer work for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office since their arrests by authorities.

Rebaldo was arrested on March 17 and is facing these charges:

Simple Battery

Second Degree Battery

Chester was arrested on March 31 and is facing these charges: