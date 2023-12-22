CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 21, 2023, two former Concordia Correctional Facility employees were arrested in separate incidents. 20-year-old Laila K. Terrell was arrested and charged with Malfeasance in Office for violating policy by bringing food into the correctional facility for an inmate.

In another incident, a former Concordia Parish Correctional Facility employee, 19-year-old James Thomas, was arrested for leaving his post while guarding an inmate at a healthcare facility in New Orleans. When Thomas returned to the correctional facility, he was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs and was charged accordingly.