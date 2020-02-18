Two arrested in Union Parish on drug charges

UNION PARISH, La. — Two people have been arrested in Union Parish after a traffic stop resulted in drugs being found inside of the vehicle.

The incident happened Monday night on Louisiana Highway 15 south of Farmerville. A deputy with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker not signalling when turning.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found the following inside of a sunglasses case:

Three bags of suspected methamphetamine

Two bags of suspected marijuana

One bag with an Oxycodone pill

One needle filled with suspected methamphetamine

One digital scale

The driver, 40-year-old Justin Cook of West Monroe, and the passenger, 29-year-old Lindsey Bailey of Farmerville, denied any knowledge about the drugs.

Both were arrested and taken to the Union Parish Detention Center.

While being booked at the detention center, deputies found two bags of suspected methamphetamine inside of Bailey’s bra. She stated that Cook told her to put the drugs in her bra.

Bailey was booked on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Introducing Narcotics into a Penal Institution

Her bail has been set at $112,500.

Cook was booked on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No Liability Insurance

Expired Inspection Sticker

No Turn Signals

His bond has been set at $85,500.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.