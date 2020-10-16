Two arrested in child pornography investigation

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they have arrested two local residents following an investigation into child pornography distribution.

According to authorities, they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, containing information regarding the possible possession or distribution of child pornography.

The report from NCMEC advised that a Google user, Audra Lockwood, was possibly in possession of child sex abuse images or videos.

Following this information, the Louisiana State Police filed a search warrant to get the information from Lockwood’s Cable One account and Google account. According to the information received, Lockwood had been in contact with another Monroe resident, Scott Alan Kalanquin Junior, via her email address.

The emails discussed “his” appointment and also contained photographs of Scott Kalanquin and payment information from PayPal regarding a transaction for $125 to Scott Kalanquin.

Another email to Kalanquin contained a link to an adult video website regarding video footage of an alleged teenager.

More emails from Lockwoods alternate emails to her other email accounts contained images of juvenile females with their legs spread showing their private areas.

Several other images were sent between Lockwood’s alternate email addresses which contained 15 other images of females believed to be under the age of 13, and 10 other juvenile females believed to be under the age of 17.

Special Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit conducted surveillance of Lockwoods home and viewed a vehicle registered to Audra Gayle Lockwood. Another vehicle viewed was registered to Scott Kalanquin.

Special Agents executed a search warrant for Lockwood’s residence and seized numerous electronics including external storage cards located in a security safe in Scott Kalanquin’s bedroom which contained footage from an allegedly hidden camera from the bathroom of the residence.

Louisiana State Police conducted a forensic preview of the storage cards and located approximately 20 different occasions where individuals were videotaped in the bathroom without their knowledge.

12 images of juvenile females believed to be between the ages of 7 to 12 were also located on the storage cards.

During an interview with Lockwood, she stated Scott Kalanquin had sent her several images he wanted her to print on paper. She then sent the images to several alternate email addresses from her phone so she could print the images but denied her knowledge that the images were child pornography. Lockwood told authorities her gmail address was disabled after sending the images.

Lockwood was cooperative with agents during the search warrant and interview.

Lockwood also denied knowledge of the hidden camera footage found during the search warrant and also denied having any knowledge of her being recorded while in the bathroom of her own home.

Scott Kalanquin Junior was interviewed at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at which time he admitted to viewing pornography through at least five different websites, however he claimed the age ranges of the images were all over 18-years-old.

Kalanquin also admitted to purchasing the hidden camera online and installing it in the bathroom of the home, but stated he could not get the camera to work. Investigators say they were able to view the footage from an external storage card, which showed Scott Kalanquin installing the hidden camera, viewing the footage on his cell phone, and then removing the camera.

Kalanquin’s cellphone was seized as evidence during the search warrant. Kalanquin provided the password to his cellphone and claimed ownership.

Louisiana State Police performed a forensic download of the cellphone and located approximately 100 images of child pornography showing juvenile girls performing or engaging in sexual acts with adults.

Scott Alan Kalanquin Junior has been charged with 112 counts of possession of child pornography and 20 counts of video voyeurism. His bond is currently set at $212,000.

Audra Gayle Lockwood has been charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography. Her bond is currently set at $30,000.

The investigation is still ongoing. We will update this article as we receive additional information.