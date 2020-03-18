Two Arrested in Burglary Investigation

WEST MONROE, La. – An investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators of recent business burglaries on Franklin Drive in West Monroe has led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of part of the stolen material.

Brandon Berkley and Amanda Oliveaux have been arrested for burglarizing the business, taking metal in the form of aluminum, truck rims, battery box lids and other metal items and then selling for scrap.

Berkley has been booked into OCC on three counts of Simple Burglary, one count of Resisting Arrest and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Oliveaux has been booked on one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

