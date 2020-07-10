Two arrested for conspiring to steal and burn vehicle

RUSTON, La. — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a man and woman for conspiring to steal and burn the woman’s vehicle.

On Monday, July 6, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the SFM for assistance regarding a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Bastrop but was found burned at the intersection of Highways 151 and 545 in Ruston. After assessing the scene, deputies determined the fire was set intentionally.

Catherine Wall

Brandon Lamkin

During an interview, one of the owners of the vehicle, 44-year-old Catherine Wall, admitted to asking 21-year-old Brandon Lamkin to stage a burglary and take the vehicle while Wall and her partner were away from the home. Wall stated that the reason for this was due to her and her partner separating and her fear that her partner would get into trouble with the car that would later affect her financially.

Wall was arrested, booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail and charged with two counts of Insurance Fraud. She was also booked into the Lincoln Parish Jail on one count each of Principal to Commit Arson with Intent to Defraud and Criminal Conspiracy. Her mugshot was not available of the time of publication.

Lamkin was later located and taken into custody with the help of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office. During an interview, Lamkin admitted to his role in the crime and was placed under arrest. He was booked into the Lincoln Parish Jail on one count each of Principal to Commit Arson with Intent to Defraud and Criminal Conspiracy.

