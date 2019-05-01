Two arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into jail

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL) - (5/1/19) Agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force have arrested a Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Corrections Officer and a Natchitoches man on contraband and narcotics charges.

Former NPDC Corrections Officer Zachary Allen Parker, 25, and Jeremy Armstrong, 35, are behind bars after agents uncovered a plot to bring drugs into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

According to Task Force officials, on April 2, 2019, agents were notified by administrative staff at NPDC that they had taken Parker into custody for attempting to introduce contraband into the NPDC.

NMJDTF agents, along with the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General and NPDC administrative staff had been investigating Parker after receiving complaints.

During his detention Parker advised NPDC staff that he had a package in his vehicle, which he had planned to bring into the facility.

NMJDTF agents obtained a search warrant for Parker’s vehicle, where they located a tightly wrapped package containing tobacco, synthetic marijuana and high-grade marijuana.

Parker has been charged with malfeasance in office and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

As the investigation continued, agents developed evidence that Armstrong was also involved in the introduction of contraband into the detention center, and on April 25, 2019, arrested him. He is charged with two counts of distribution of CDS I (marijuana) and two counts principal to taking of contraband into a penal facility.

Multiple agencies assisted the Task Force in the investigation including the NPSO High Tech Crime Unit, Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and the Office of the Inspector General.

The investigation is ongoing with more arrests to come.