Monroe Police Heat unit issues search warrant, multiple different drugs and firearms seized

Crime
MONROE, La. (Press Release) – On March 5, 2020 Monroe Police Heat unit along with detectives from the investigations division served a narcotics search warrant at 1502 South 12th St. The residence is the home of Larry Greely and Royelle Jackson.

A search of the home led to the seizure of the following items: Approximately three pounds of marijuana, two ounces of methamphetamine, 2500 ecstasy tablets, 100 hydrocodone tablets, marijuana hash powder, 40 rocks of crack cocaine, 13 Oxycontin tablets, a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, a Sig Sauer P226 .40 caliber pistol , a .380 caliber Ruger pistol, a Taurus 9mm pistol along with multiple rounds of ammunition for each firearm. Over $1000.00 cash suspected to be proceeds of illicit drug sales was also seized.

The investigation subsequently revealed Larry Greely a convicted felon with a previous charge of a convicted felon with a firearm.

