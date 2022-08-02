Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana trial has been delayed again for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Taiwanese woman who had just received a graduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Monroe News-Star reports that 33-year-old Quinton Tellis is now scheduled for trial in Ouachita Parish on Aug. 29 in the 2015 slaying of Ming-Chen Hsiao.

Court documents show that Tellis has waived his right to a jury trial and will be tried by a judge alone. He has previously gone on trial for the burning death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers, but jurors have twice deadlocked regarding that 2014 Mississippi killing.