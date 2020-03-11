Trial date set for woman accused in baby’s burning death

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — News outlets report a judge said the trial for Felicia Smith would begin Jan. 19, 2021. Levi Cole Ellerbe died in July 2018 after being found with burns on 90% of his body.
Prosecutors say his mother asked Smith to kill the boy. Both Smith and the boy’s mother are charged with first-degree murder.
The Alexandria Town Talk reports lawyers for Smith worked Tuesday to obtain DNA data from the state crime lab.
The judge had signed a subpoena for the evidence, but it hasn’t been turned over.
