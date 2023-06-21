UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified by a resident near Marion that an unfamiliar vehicle was parked behind their home and a male had been walking around on their property. Deputies responded and located 32-year-old James Calvin Whitten McCoy of Bossier City, Louisiana, still on the premises, sitting in the vehicle previously mentioned.

While deputies took McCoy into custody for trespassing, he confessed to processing a meth pipe and surrendered it to the deputies. The suspect then granted permission for deputies to search the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found two pairs of brass knuckles, knives, machetes, and several axes, along with McCoy’s probation and parole paperwork. A field test also confirmed that the pipe contained suspected methamphetamines.

Before authorities arrived, McCoy told the homeowner that he was looking for Highway 15, which is nowhere near where deputies located him. Although the homeowner asked McCoy to leave the residence several times, he refused.

McCoy was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Schedule II Narcotics, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Disturbing the Peace. McCoy’s bond was set by a Third District judge at $33,000.