Traffic Stops Result in Drug Arrests

(Press Release) — Overnight, the dedicated work of proactive LSP Troopers led to multiple drug arrests following traffic stops in the northern and southern regions of the state.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop G (Northwest Louisiana) conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Ford Edge for a traffic violation on Interstate 20. After speaking with the driver and passenger, and utilizing an LSP K-9, over 14 pounds of high grade marijuana was located in the vehicle.

The driver, 41-year-old Marco Johnson, of Jackson, MS, and his passenger, 48-year-old Danee Aikens, of Jackson, MS, were arrested and booked into the Bossier Parish Jail.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D (Southwest Louisiana) conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Ford Fusion on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation. After speaking with the occupants, a search of the vehicle revealed approximately two kilos of cocaine and 4,000 tablets of MDMA (Ecstasy).

The driver, 41-year-old Cory Harper, of Chattanooga, TN, and his passenger, 39-year-old Jamaal Townsend, of Chattanooga, TN, were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

