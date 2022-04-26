MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 25, 2022, Monroe Police initiated a traffic stop on a 1996 Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Grammont Street and South 21st Street. As officers exited their patrol unit, the passenger of the Jeep Cherokee, 40-year-old Kristin Wade, exited the vehicle and walked into the front yard of a residence on the 2000 block of Grammont Street.

According to authorities, Wade was holding the front of his hooded shirt with both hands prior to making it to the front door of the residence. Wade was given multiple loud verbal commands to return to the Jeep Cherokee, but he refused by stating, “I ain’t do s**t, you stopped him.”

Wade then continued to put the key in the front door and officers used a taser on him, but it had little effect. Wade then entered the residence and shut the door, and refused to come back outside.

Kristin Wade

Officers managed to give everyone in the residence verbal commands to come out the front door of the residence, which they complied after ten minutes. Once individuals exited the residence, officers smelled a strong odor of PCP coming from inside of the home.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home and conducted a search of the residence. During the search, officers discovered the following items:

Half of an Xanax pill

Ecstasy

Syringe containing a brown liquid substance

PCP

One empty syringe

According to officers, there were two glass vials the contained tobacco soaked in PCP. Wade was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Resisting an Officer, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.