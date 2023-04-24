FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 21, 2023, officers with the Farmerville Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a silver Ford Taurus. The traffic stop was due to the driver driving left of center and having an expired dealer tag.

During the traffic stop, passenger 29-year-old Qadry Johnson of Farmerville was found to be in possession of approximately 20 baggies of suspected marijuana packaged and ready for distribution. Authorities also found a .45 caliber handgun in his possession.

Johnson was arrested and booked for his third offense of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Johnson also had outstanding warrants through the third district for Failure to Appear Driving While Intoxicated.

Johnson was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center without incident.