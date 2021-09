FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sherriff’s Office made a traffic stop that lead to the seizure of nearly 15 pounds of marijuana.

According to the Franklin Parish Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Kevin Cobb reports that three individuals were arrested today after a traffic stop.

A search of the vehicle revealed two buckets filled with approximately 15 pounds of Marijuana.

