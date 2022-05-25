VELMA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of multiple people during a traffic stop in Velma Louisiana.

20-year-old Larry Robinson, 24-year-old Anthony Knight, and 21-year-old Darrell Fisher were arrested on multiple charges.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, on Friday, May 20, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Velma community north of Independence.

Several Deputies began patrolling the area when soon after spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspicious vehicle.

Deputies then reportedly conducted a traffic stop. As the vehicle stopped, a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Darrell Fisher, fled from the vehicle carrying what appeared to be an AR-style rifle.

Reports show that the other suspects were detained right away.

Deputies were able to detain Fisher in a nearby neighborhood where he was forcing his way into a residence.

Tangipahoa Sheriff’s deputies then searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock pistol with an extended style magazine, approximately a quarter ounce of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately one-quarter pound of suspected marijuana.

According to reports, deputies conducted a criminal records check and learned that the men were already convicted felons.

All the subjects were charged the following:

Larry Robinson :(1) count – Convicted felon in possession of a firearm, (1) count – possession with the intent to distribute CDS I “marijuana”, (1) count – possession with the the intent to distribute CDS II “methamphetamine”, (1) count – possession of firearm while in possession of CDS, (1) count – possession of drug paraphernalia, (1) count – introduction of contraband into penal institution,(1) count – proper equipment required “headlights”.

Anthony Knight:(1) count – Convicted felon in possession of a firearm, (1) count – possession with the intent to distribute CDS I “marijuana”, (1) count – possession with the the intent to distribute CDS II “methamphetamine”, (1) count – possession of firearm while in possession of CDS, (1) count – possession of drug paraphernalia, (1) count – fugitive from Pike County, MS.