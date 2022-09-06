LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Sunday night.
A vehicle driven by Adam Michael Rodrigue, 32, of Thibodaux, was travelling on LA 398 when the deputy noticed an equipment violation.
The deputy spoke with Rodrique and “concluded that additional investigation was warranted,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
APSO said the Thibodaux man admitted to having “illegal substances in the vehicle.”
A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered the items listed below:
- Methamphetamine
- Marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
Rodrigue was arrested and charged with the crimes listed below:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Use of Multiple Beam Road Lighting Equipment
- Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License
Rodrique was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Sunday, September 5.
Bond has yet to be set for Adam Michael Rodrigue.