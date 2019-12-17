TIPS: City employees attend Active Shooter Training, what to do if encountered with an active shooter

MONROE, La. (12/17/2019)– The Monroe Police Department provided an active shooter training for all City of Monroe employees. The training was put together to help educate and train employees to take appropriate actions in case of an active shooter. The training was in light of the multiple recent mass shootings that have happened across the United States.

There are the three options you have when you are encountered with an active shooter. You can run, hide, or fight. Officials say these three options are better than freezing and doing nothing at all.

“You base your options on the position you are in. It’s looking at the situation and the environment that you are involved in,” Chris Bates, Monroe Police Department Detective, said

Detective Bates says running is your best option, if it’s safe to do so. Officials say you should run in a zig-zag pattern and never use elevators. Use the stairs and create as much distance as possible.

“Getting away from danger is always your best option,” Detective Bates said.

If lockdown is in effect and running is not an option, be a hard target. Either hide and barricade the entrance or be prepared to fight. Look around for an improvised weapon, like a broom, pen, or fire extinguisher. Never try to negotiate with the shooter. They are there to kill you.

By having options and by thinking outside of the box, and given options if ever in that situation then they have time to think okay I will react this way,” Detective Bates said.

Detective Bates says social media has also become a safer way to get information out when under lockdown.

“Social media will allow someone to see it and call and be like hey are you aware that there is an active shooter situation or are you aware that there is a violent situation going on in this area and get someone over there,” Detective Bates said.

When calling authorities make sure to let the dispatcher speak. Answer questions and give information regarding what the shooter looks like and where the shooter may be to. This will help officers identify and arrest the suspect and arrest.