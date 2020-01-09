Three West Monroe people arrested after drugs found in home

WEST MONROE, La. — A search warrant executed by Louisiana State Police has resulted in three people from West Monroe being arrested.

According to arrest reports, LSP carried out the search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the 400 block of West Heights Drive in West Monroe.

Richard Baker (Courtesy: OPSO)

Alyssa Matthews (Courtesy: OPSO)

Jacob Domino (Courtesy: OPSO)

Two people, 25-year-old Alyssa Matthews and 25-year-old Jacob Domino, were in the home along with a 2-year-old child. The third person who lived at the home, 24-year-old Richard Baker, was not there during the search.

Troopers found seven THC vape cartridges, a marijuana cigarette, and 25 grams of marijuana in the bathroom toilet during a search of the bedroom occupied by Matthews and Baker.

Matthews admitted to police that she tried to flush the marijuana when Troopers knocked on the door.

During a search of Domino’s bedroom Troopers found two THC vape cartridges, 2 grams of marijuana, one Xanax pill, a digital scale, a marijuana pipe, and an empty holster for a 9mm pistol. Another Xanax pill was found in the spare bathroom.

A glass jar that contained 160 grams of THC butter was found in a freezer and a 9mm handgun stuffed inside of a beanie was found in the pantry.

Both Matthews and Domino were arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Baker was later arrested at Metro Narcotics, where he told police that the 9mm handgun belonged to him. Baker was also taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Baker faces the following charges:

Attempt and Conspiracy

CDS in Presence of Persons under 17

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of Weapon in Presence of Narcotics

Possession of CDS, Schedule 1 (3 counts)

Domino faces the following charges:

CDS in Presence of Persons under 17

Illegal Carrying of Weapon in Presence of Narcotics

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of CDS, Schedule 1 (2 counts)

Possession of CDS, Schedule 4

Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Matthews faces one charge of Obstruction of Justice.

