Three-parish investigation into ATV thefts results in one arrest, more expected

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A joint investigation into a recent string of ATV thefts has resulted in one arrest with more arrests expected.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Joseph Wayne Hutchison, of Downsville, has been arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center in connection to the thefts.

According to arrest reports, the investigation began on May 13, 2020, when the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in reference to a theft of a motor vehicle. The victim stated that an unknown number of suspects stole an ATV from the residence.

OPSO received information from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office on a possible location of the stolen ATV. Investigator’s from both departments found the ATV at a home in the 500 block of Carter Road in Downsville, Louisiana.

Investigator’s learned that Hutchison had recently taken two other stolen ATV’s to a home in Richland Parish. Officers with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Hutchison and placed him under arrest.

OPSO says that Hutchison did admit to his part in the thefts. He was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Theft of a motor vehicle (2 counts)

His bond has been set at $16,000.

Investigator’s say that this case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

