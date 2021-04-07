Three Monroe men accused of Child Sex Trafficking arrested by OPSO

MONROE, La. — A trio of Monroe men have been arrested and are each facing one felony count of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a missing juvenile that led detectives to speak with 34-year-old Alonzo Markel Taylor.

Demario Randle

Leroy Abraham

During the interview with Taylor, Taylor allegedly admitted to police that he had sex with the juvenile at his home on April 3, 2021. Taylor then stated that he arranged for himself and the juvenile to be taken to another residence in Monroe by 33-year-old Demario Randle.

When deputies spoke to Randle, he allegedly admitted to picking up the juvenile and Taylor at Taylor’s home then taking them to another home in Monroe. He also allegedly admitted to making the decision to take the juvenile to the home of 35-year-old Leroy Abraham.

Deputies then spoke to Abraham. The affidavit states that Abraham spoke with Randle about bringing the juvenile to Abraham’s home. Abraham then allegedly told deputies that Taylor had the juvenile brought to Abraham in order to “pimp her out.” Abraham also allegedly admitted to deputies that he had sex with the juvenile in exchange for “room and board.”

All three men were arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 7, 2021, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Each man was booked on one felony count of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes. They each are being held on $250,000 bond.

At the time of publication, Taylor did not have a mugshot listed on the Ouachita Correctional Center booking page. We will update this article with his mugshot once it becomes available.