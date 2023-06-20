RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 15, 2023, three men affiliated with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Louisiana Tech were arrested for burglarizing four fraternity houses. 22-year-old Joshua Evan Hasselbeck, 21-year-old John Mical Christian, and 21-year-old Ryan Andrew Eubanks were taken into custody in connection to the burglaries.

The three suspects allegedly broke into the Sigma Nu, Delta Chi, Kappa Alpha, and Pi Kappa Phi houses at Louisiana Tech University. According to reports, Hasselbeck and Christian are former members of Pi Kappa Alpha, also known as Pike, and Eubanks is a current member.

Authorities caught the trio on security footage and through witness statements. According to reports, the suspects admitted that the houses were locked and that they forced entry.

When authorities contacted the Pike president about issuing an arrest warrant, Christian contacted the police department to explain that they were bringing the stolen items to the department. According to the affidavits, the items stolen from each of the houses were valued between $25,000 and $35,000.

Each suspect was charged with three counts of Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling. One of the fraternities declined to pursue charges once they were given back their belongings.