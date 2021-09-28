Three men arrested after receiving over 20 pounds of marijuana in the mail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday September 27, authorities were notified of three suspicious packages that arrived at the Monroe Post Office and were suspected to contain drugs.

While the investigation was ongoing, 20-year-old Romario Leyva showed up to the Post Office to retrieve the packages.

Per the report, Leyva placed the packages in the back of a pickup truck being driven by 22-year-old Dawson Daniel and walked off. Shortly afterward, 20-year-old Daniel Davison entered the truck and instrucked Daniel to drive off and they would pick up Leyva.

While en route to a house on Renwick Street, Daniel’s truck was pulled over by deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, deputies detected the smell of marijuana and asked for consent to search the vehicle. After searching the parcel’s in the back of the truck, deputies located approximately 21 pounds of marijuana.

Daniel, Davidson and Leyva were all three arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Attempt and Conspiracy and one count of Distribution with intent to manufacture CDS-1.