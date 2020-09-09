Three men accused of armed robbery in West Monroe, two arrested

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Three men are accused of armed robbery in West Monroe. Two were arrested overnight.

Police said the robbery happened Tuesday night on south first street, near Ludwig avenue.

The victim told police Detric Talton, 18, hit him in the face with a pistol, breaking his dentures.

He said Talton stole a $264 money order, and his wallet, which had $120 in cash inside.

Talton was later arrested in Amaree Lang’s, 18, car.

Talton and Lang have both been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. They are charged with armed robbery. Talton is also charged with aggravated flight. At this time, it’s not clear if the third suspect is in custody.

We will have more information as this story develops.