Three local men behind bars after attempting to buy two vehicles with stolen identity

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday September 22, officers from the Monroe Police Department were advised by employees of Car Town that someone was attempting to buy two vehicles with stolen identity.



During the call, officers were advised that there were reportedly “several individuals in several different vehicles” that were involved.

When detectives arrived on-scene, they made contact with 29-year-old Xavier Clark. During the interview, Clark reportedly admitted that he was attempting to use someone else’s identity to purchase the vehicles.

Clark stated that he was aided in the scheme by two individuals, 20-year-old Thomas Williams, and 20-year-old Mario Jones who supplied him with the identity, and helped walk him through the process.

Mario Jones initially fled the scene on foot and when eventually caught, refused to speak with detectives. Williams did admit, however, to having some involvement in identity theft.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the stolen identity belongs to a person from Texas, whom they contacted and notified. They also determined that the value of the two vehicles Clark attempted to purchase totaled $66,117.

Clark and Williams were each booked on one count of Identity Theft, and Jones was booked on one count of Identity Theft, and one count of Resisting an Officer.