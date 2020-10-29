Three local men arrested with warrants, weapons, and narcotics charges after a traffic stop

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says their SCAT team has made three arrests during a traffic stop.

According to deputites, the SCAT team made a traffic stop on Georgia Street in Monroe on October 28.

Deputies say during the traffic stop, narcotics and weapons were found in the car.

The deputies say two of the people in the car are convicted felons with active warrants.

Deputies say they arrested Fredrick Brown, Jeremy Wade, and Alex Wade.

These men have been booked into OCC on the following charges:

Fredrick Brown

Courtesy: OPSO/OCC

Frederick Brown has been booked on warrants charging him with:

1 ct. Home Invasion

1 ct. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 ct. Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

1 ct. Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

Stemming from the arrest, Brown has also been charged with:

1 ct. Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

1 ct. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 ct. Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the p\Presence of Narcotics

1 ct. Distribution Possession with Intent to Dist. CDS 1 (Ecstasy)

1 ct. Distribution Possession with Intent to Dist. CDS 1 (Marijuana)

1 ct. Possession with Intent to Dist. CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

1 ct. Resisting an Officer.

Jeremy Wade

Courtesy: OPSO/OCC

Jeremy Wade was charged with:

1 ct. Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

1 ct. Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 ct. Distribution Possession with Intent to MFG. CDS 1 (Marijuana)

1 ct. Distribution Possession with Intent to Mfg. CDS 1 (Ecstasy)

1 ct. Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics

Alex Wade

Courtesy: OPSO/OCC

Alex Banks was arrested on a warrant charging him with Home Invasion.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.