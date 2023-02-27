WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department has made three arrests in connection with the murder of Brandon Glasgow. Glasgow was shot and killed earlier this month on Stewart Avenue in West Monroe.

Two juveniles were arrested for Second Degree Murder and Criminal Conspiracy, and one juvenile was arrested on unrelated charges but suspected of being involved in Glasgow’s murder. Detectives with the West Monroe Police Department are looking for another juvenile suspect who they believe was also involved in the murder.

Since all suspects are juveniles, their identities cannot be released. If anyone has any information about the death of Brandon Glasgow, you are urged to contact the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722.