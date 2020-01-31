Three females arrested for vehicle burglary, 20-year-old and two juveniles

RUSTON, La. (Press Release) – (1/31/20) On January 30, 2020, at approximately 4:15 AM, the Ruston Police Department received a call from a resident at Charleston Square Apartments regarding a vehicle burglary in progress.

Communications Officers stayed on the line with the caller and were able to obtain descriptive information of the suspects and a vehicle in which they were travelling.

Officers from the Uniform Patrol Division quickly responded to the area and were able to locate the described vehicle a very short distance west the apartment complex.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the occupants of this vehicle.

During this detention, evidence of at least one vehicle burglary that had just been committed was located.

Officers arrested the three occupants, Shimiya S. Daniels, 20 year of black female from Ruston, and two female juveniles.

Courtesy (LPSO) – Shimiya S. Daniels

These three females were transported to the Ruston Police Department for interviews.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assist, and were able to determine that Daniels had recently committed at least four vehicles burglaries, while the two juveniles had recently committed at least three vehicle burglaries.

Daniels was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where she was booked on four (4) counts of Simple Burglary, two (2) counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and an unrelated bench warrant through the Third Judicial District Court.

The two juveniles were both charged with three counts of Simple Burglary and transported to Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe where they will be held until a continued custody hearing is scheduled.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be possible.

The Ruston Police Department would like to remind residents to secure their vehicles at all times and to not leave valuables inside of their vehicles at night.

All of the vehicles burglarized during this reported incident appear to have been unlocked.

Detectives believe that a number of these burglaries may have occurred in and around the West Alabama Avenue and West Barnett Springs Avenue area.

Detectives are also in possession of an amount of property that may have been stolen in vehicle burglaries that have yet to be reported.

Citizens in these areas are encouraged to check their vehicles closely, and if you feel you may have been the victim of a vehicle burglary to contact the Ruston Police Department.

Chief Stephen Rogers wishes to thank the community for their attentiveness and alertness in helping to arrest these suspects in these burglaries.

Further, Chief Rogers wishes to commend the quick response and professional manner which members of the Uniform Patrol Division handled the initial investigation of these reported offenses.

If anyone has information regarding this or any other crime, they are requested to contact the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish.

Crimestopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

