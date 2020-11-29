Three escape from Swanson Youth Correctional Center

MONROE, La. — Officials with the Swanson Youth Correctional Center are searching for an escaped juvenile.

According to authorities, Mattamard Dunn-Jackson, age 17, is currently being sought as an escapee from the Swanson Youth Correctional Center in Monroe.

Authorities say Dun-Jackson escaped with two other inmates at approximately 12:30 a.m. yesterday morning, November 28, 2020. The other two escapees have been captured.

Dunn-Jackson is from the Monroe area and will be charged with Aggravated Escape.

Anyone with any information regarding Dunn-Jackson is asked to contact the Swanson Youth Center or the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.