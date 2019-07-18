Three arrested in Lincoln Parish accused of selling drugs, snacks, & candy from an apartment

RUSTON, La. (7/17/2019) — Police say three people are under arrested, accused of selling candy and snacks to kids to hid that they were also selling drugs from a Ruston apartment.

The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team was tipped off someone was selling drugs from an apartment at 2011 West Alabama Avenue in Ruston.

The three arrested are 22 year old Peter Guy, 23 year old Marcus Gaines, and 19 year old Kerrington Barnes.

“Yes, there were narcotics being sold out of the apartment, but there was also candy, pickles, gum, sweets, nachos stuff like that being sold out of the apartment to kids in the neighborhood.” says Stephen Williams, the Public Information Officer with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. “It was a pretty good cover for the amount of traffic that was coming in and out of the apartment. Most people were probably just assuming kids buying treats.”

Investigators say they found the drugs hidden among the food that was being sold to customers, including children. “They did discover marijuana, some hydrocodone pills, some liquid Vicodin, and assorted sweets and candies and treats and stuff that were all intermingled together on the counter.” says Williams.

Guy, Gaines, and Barnes were each charged with Possession of Schedule I CDS w/Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II CDS w/Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.