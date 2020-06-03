Three arrested, accused of setting fire to a mobile home

RICHLAND PARISH (Press Release)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), in partnership with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested two brothers and a Rayville woman for setting fire to a motor home they were getting kicked out of.

John Denault, Jr., 23, and Stephanie Watson, 23, were arrested in Livingston Parish on May 22 and were later transferred to the Richland Parish Jail where Denault was booked on one count of Simple Arson and Watson was booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Principle to Simple Arson.

Joseph “JoJo” Denault, 21, was booked into the Richland Parish Jail on May 28 on one count each of Simple Arson and Principle to Simple Arson.

John Deault

Joseph Denault

Stephanie Watson

On April 19, the owner of a motor home, who had been renting it to the Denaults’ mother’s boyfriend, reported it had been set on fire. The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating and requested the assistance of the SFM in the case.

Following witness statements and obtaining evidence, investigators identified the Denault brothers and Watson as suspects in the case.

Deputies learned the men, their mother and her boyfriend, as well as Watson, had all been arguing the day of the fire on their property located in the 400 block of Overland Stage Road in Rayville. John Denault and Watson, who had been living in the motor home, were told to move out. Witness statements indicated while removing their belongings from the motor home, it was set on fire.

Following additional investigative efforts, warrants for all three were obtained.

Investigators learned John Denault and Watson were in Livingston Parish. SFM deputies in that area were able to locate the pair and take them into custody.

With the assistance from the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Denault was taken into custody on May 28. Following his brother’s arrest, John Denault admitted to being the one to set the fire.