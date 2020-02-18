Thieves steal $10K+ piece of equipment from Shreveport Little League

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thieves vandalize Shreveport’s Little League baseball and softball complex off Clyde Fant Parkway and steal a piece of equipment from the non-profit valued at over $10,000, an official with the league says.

According to Jason Tynes, the VP of Softball for Shreveport Little League, between Friday night and Saturday morning the Little League complex was broken into and the league’s side-by-side vehicle was stolen. Tynes estimates the side-by-side’s value between $8,000 to $12,000.

Tynes says the thieves backed a vehicle up to a pad-locked gate which allows entrance into the Little League complex. Tynes says a chain was wrapped around the gate from the vehicle and then the gate was pulled open. The gate and fencing suffered significant damage. Tynes estimates the gate will cost around $1,000 to fix, plus the cost of labor.

“That’s stuff that we work hard for. We’re a non-profit. Girl’s out here playing ball,” said Tynes. “It’s not the first time it’s happened. You know we had our zero-turn [mower] stolen back in November. And it’s frustrating.”

Tynes says the zero-turn mower has never been recovered. He adds that the side-by-side vehicle is vital to the day-to-day operations of the facility.

“For moving dirt from field-to-field. Moving equipment. Working on the fields. Picking up trash. You know after every game we load it up, throw the trash cans in there, take them to the dumpster,” said Tynes. “Right now we’re stuck. We don’t have another alternative.”

He’s frustrated because the thieves keep targeting a volunteer organization whose sole goal is to help kids.

“This place is ran by volunteers. We are not city backed. We’re not parish backed. All the money that is put into this place, is the kids, the parents. All their registration fees,” said Tynes. “You know it’s sad that it’s come down to that.”

He says to the individuals who committed the crimes, “You’re hurting the kids.”

If you know anything about this theft you are asked to contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips are welcomed.