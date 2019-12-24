The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary

DOWNSVILLE, La. (Press Release) – (12/24/19) UPSO Detectives are currently investigating a major Aggravated residential burglary that occurred during Sunday night/ Monday morning between midnight and 5am at a residence on James Roberts Road in Downsville, La.

During this burglary over a dozen firearms, jewelry and other items were stolen.

Also stolen was a 2003 Chevy S-10, Red and Grey in color. If you have any information on this burglary, please contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish. A cash reward will be offered.

You may also submit your tips online or Facebook.

