The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: UPSO

DOWNSVILLE, La. (Press Release) – (12/24/19) UPSO Detectives are currently investigating a major Aggravated residential burglary that occurred during Sunday night/ Monday morning between midnight and 5am at a residence on James Roberts Road in Downsville, La.

During this burglary over a dozen firearms, jewelry and other items were stolen.

Also stolen was a 2003 Chevy S-10, Red and Grey in color. If you have any information on this burglary, please contact Crime Stoppers of Union Parish. A cash reward will be offered.

You may also submit your tips online or Facebook.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories