Texting scam disguises itself as delivery notification from Amazon, FedEx

(KLFY) – (1/22/20) There’s a new scam to watch out for.

This time it’s a texting scam that disguises itself as a delivery notification from companies like Amazon and FedEx, according to How to Geek.

Within the text, there will be a link that takes you to a fake Amazon page that offers you to take a “free survey.”

The survey will then ask for your credit card information to pay for shipping, and it will automatically sign you up to receive a product each month with a charge of $98.95.

Of course, one of the easy ways to detect this scam is to note what is said in the address bar of the web page.

For example, if the web address has Amazon or FedEx in the name, it is likely OK.

However, if it doesn’t note the companies and displays a web page claiming to be one of those companies, it is likely a scam.

This tweet highlights the difficulty in telling which text is which:

At first glance, which one is legit and which one isn't? pic.twitter.com/UqDjnSxDd2 — The Cyber (@r0wdy_) January 17, 2020

iPhone and Android users both have access to built-in spam-blocking tools that should help cut down on the number of fake messages.

Both Amazon and FedEx have tools and guidelines on reporting scams or phishing attempts.

