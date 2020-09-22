Texas man charged in death of Louisiana hotel manager

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities said a Texas man wanted for murder in the death of a Louisiana hotel manager turned himself in Monday.

David Schulien, of Harris, Texas, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 67-year-old Ashok Patel.

Kenner police said Schulien was accused of attacking Patel and breaking his leg on June 16 in the parking lot of the Raddison Hotel New Orleans Airport, where Patel worked.

Schulien later fled the scene without calling for help. Patel had multiple surgeries but a blood clot formed in his leg and traveled to his heart.

Schulien was previously charged with second-degree battery in the case.

It’s unclear whether Schulien had an attorney.