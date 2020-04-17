Tennessee woman accused of trying to kill another arrested in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department has arrested a Tennessee woman and charged her with attempted second degree murder.

According to the arrest report, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Breville Street and found a 49-year-old woman in the backyard shot in the hip. Witnesses told police Catherine Parris, 35 of Grimsley, TN, fired a semi-automatic pistol several times during an argument with the victim. They said when the pistol jammed, Parris went inside the home and returned with a revolver pistol and pointed it at the victim. They told police they thought Parris was going to “finish the victim off”. They said Parris also threatened to shoot herself.

The report indicates the shooting was filmed on a cell phone and it clearly shows Parris holding two pistols. Officers said Parris admitted to shooting a pistol after the two women had been arguing all day, but claimed she was not trying to shoot the victim.

Parris is currently being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center without bond.

