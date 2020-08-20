Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of toddler

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch speaks, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Blountville, Tenn., during the announcement of a 19-count indictment of Megan Boswell in the death of her daughter, 15-month old Evelyn. Boswell is charged with felony murder, child abuse, child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and failure to report a death among other charges. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.