Teacher, accused of roughing up students, gets probation

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to charges lodged after she was accused of roughing up two boys while she was working as a substitute teacher at a Louisiana school.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Trenell Aisola pleaded guilty Thursday to simple battery and disturbing the peace by fighting.

Aisola was teaching as a substitute at St. Bernard Middle School in Poydras when the incident occurred.

The newspaper reports that she got the job despite at least three prior simple battery arrests.

She was sentenced to one-year of probation after pleading guilty in state district court in Chalmette.