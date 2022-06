Darrell Sims, courtesy of Madison Parish School Board Website

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tallulah Police Department officers arrested a Madison Parish School Board Member for an Attempted Second-Degree Murder charge.

According to officers, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, they arrested District Five School Board Member Darrell Sims for shooting someone.

A local hospital treated the victim and released him. Authorities gave Sims a $100,000 bond and he bonded out.