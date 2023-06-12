VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 1, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation regarding fraudulent transactions on the bank account of a 79-year-old resident. The victim had entered a long-term care facility upon experiencing health problems, after which numerous checks had been stolen from his residence and used in various locations for monetary gain.

Detectives acquired surveillance footage from two retail locations. The footage displayed five subjects making purchases using checks related to the victim’s account. Additionally, it was discovered that a former caregiver was making online transfers from the victim’s checking account onto their Cash App account. The suspects were positively identified, and arrest warrants were obtained.

A search warrant was also obtained regarding perpetrator locations, in an attempt to recover the property obtained during the fraudulent transactions. During the search, detectives found multiple identification and bank cards belonging to subjects other than those present, suspected methamphetamine, Schedule I, II, III, and IV CDS, and two subjects wanted on outstanding warrants. Six suspects were taken into custody as a result of this crime.