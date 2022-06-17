BAYOU BLUE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected heroin dealer was arrested after an investigation initiated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Seely, 39, was arrested on Wednesday, June 8.

On that same day as Seely’s arrest, deputies were called “to Mary Beth Avenue in Bayou Blue to investigate an overdose death,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Suspected heroin and a syringe were found at the scene.

The investigation that followed led deputies to determine that Christopher Seely was a suspect in this case.

Investigators believe that the heroin found at the scene was likely supplied by Seely.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies searched through the home of Christopher Seely.

LPSO says, “During the search, they found approximately 2.5 grams of suspected heroin and various items commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics.”

The 39-year-old confessed “to selling heroin to several individuals, including the individual that died due to overdose,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Seely was then arrested and charged with:

Distribution of Heroin

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The 39-year-old is currently behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on $176,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing and more charges could be coming in this case.