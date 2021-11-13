Suspect wanted for shooting in West Monroe turns himself in

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday November 12, a man wanted by the West Monroe Police Department for a shooting that happened on the 100 block of Parkwest Drive turned himself in.

The arrest comes after it was reported on Wednesday November 10 that an unknown black male fired two shots that struck a vehicle that was driving away from a domestic dispute.

Per the arrest report, the girlfriend of the victim called 22-year-old Deshon Parker to the scene, which led to the shooting.

While being interviewed, Parker admitted that he went to Parkwest to “protect his friend”. He also admitted to firing two rounds from a handgun in the direction of the victim’s car as warning shots.

Deshon Parker was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.