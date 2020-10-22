Coronavirus Information

Suspect arrested in West Monroe murder investigation

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Officials with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a suspect in the death investigation of Jarret Ranel which occurred on August 29, 2020.

The investigation was related to a shooting in the 200 block of Lilac Street in West Monroe.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested Orie Fuller on the charge of 1 count of 2nd Degree Murder.

Fuller has been booked into OCC on the charges.

