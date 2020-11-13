Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting

NATCHEZ, Ms — Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Narcotics Unit say they were serving a warrant along Hobo Forks Road today, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, when a suspect pulled a firearm on investigators.

During entry into the residence, a suspect was shot in the arm after he pulled a firearm on the investigators.

The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Tyrese Donald. Donald sustained a single gunshot wound to his right arm.

According to authorities, Donald has been recently bound by the Grand Jury for Attempted Murder and Drive-by shooting from another previous incident in the City of Natchez and is also the suspect in another murder investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations say they were called to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Deputies say they recovered four semi-automatic rifles, 1 semi-automatic handgun, several brass catchers and several green-tipped military-grade high capacity magazines with penetrator rounds.

Sheriff Pattern of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office released a statement: