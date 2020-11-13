NATCHEZ, Ms — Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Narcotics Unit say they were serving a warrant along Hobo Forks Road today, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, when a suspect pulled a firearm on investigators.
During entry into the residence, a suspect was shot in the arm after he pulled a firearm on the investigators.
The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Tyrese Donald. Donald sustained a single gunshot wound to his right arm.
According to authorities, Donald has been recently bound by the Grand Jury for Attempted Murder and Drive-by shooting from another previous incident in the City of Natchez and is also the suspect in another murder investigation.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations say they were called to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Deputies say they recovered four semi-automatic rifles, 1 semi-automatic handgun, several brass catchers and several green-tipped military-grade high capacity magazines with penetrator rounds.
Sheriff Pattern of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office released a statement:
God covered our deputies and our suspect since no lives were lost. Deputies showed great restraint by only firing 1 shot which was the amount of force necessary to effect an arrest. This shows how well trained the men and women of ACSO are when it comes to dealing with volatile situations. Thanks in part to the Board of Supervisors who make sure that funding is provided for all the training needs her at ACSO.Sheriff Pattern, Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- SEC announces measures to create football scheduling flexibility
- Suspect arrested in officer-involved shooting
- COVID crisis: These states have seen the biggest case increases in the last two weeks
- LIVE AT 3 P.M.: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on Louisiana hurricane, COVID-19 response as cases spike
- LEGO unveils Colosseum, its largest set ever with over 9,000 pieces