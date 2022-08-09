LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The suspect of a Lake Charles homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.

Kendrick Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, has been arrested on August 5 in relation to the homicide of Tafford Deshotel, 66, according to authorities. Cox has been charged with one count of first degree murder and has been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond is set at one million dollars.

Police stated that Cox also had an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.

On August 3, police were sent to the 1100 block of 11th Street for a welfare concern check where they identified deceased Tafford Deshotel. After the victim’s death was ruled a homicide, an investigation began and evidence from the scene was sent to the Southwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory for processing, said police.

The DNA lead authorities to identify Kendrick Cox. Detectives got an arrest warrant and apprehended Cox at a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Lake Street, said police.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.